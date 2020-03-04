Badminton Asia Championships 2020 moved from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Asia (BA) has confirmed that the Philippines will be the new venue for the 2020 Badminton Asia Championships, scheduled for April 21-26.

According to a BA statement, the event was originally scheduled to be held in Wuhan, China but has now been moved to Manila due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“BA, together with the Philippine Badminton Association (PBA), has been working closely to ensure visa approval for the entry of players and officials into Manila,” it said.

BA thanked the PBA as well as the Philippine government on this matter. - Bernama