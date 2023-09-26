Badminton: Malaysia beat Austria in second group match at World Junior Mixed Team C’ship

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continued its excellent performance at the 2023 World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Spokane, United States, by defeating Austria 5-0 in their second Group C match on Monday.

The national squad earned their first point for Malaysia through the mixed doubles pair Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu, who defeated Jakob Rinner-Sarah Dlapka 21-12, 21-7 in a 20-minute match at The Podium.

As expected, junior player Muhammad Faiq Haziq easily secured the second point for Malaysia after defeating Pascal Cheng 21-15 and 21-9.

Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi also had no trouble contributing the third point for the national team with a win against Anja Rumpold 21-13, 21-7 in just 21 minutes.

Doubles pair Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai secured the fourth point for Malaysia by defeating Ilija Nicolussi-Jakob Rinner, 21-6 dan 21-10.

The women’s doubles pair Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting completed Malaysia’s 5-0 victory by overcoming the challenge from Lena Krug-Chiara Rudolf 21-5, 21-9 in just 20 minutes of play.

Earlier, the national junior squad started their campaign in style by defeating Poland 4-1 in the first Group C match.

The four points were garnered by mixed doubles pair Bryan Jeremy Goonting-Chan Wen Tse, men’s singles shuttler Eogene Ewe, women’s singles shuttler Ong Xin Yee and men’s doubles pair Bryan Jeremy-Aaron Tai.

The national women’s junior doubles pair Chan Wen Tse-Chong Jie Yu, however, lost to Anna Czuchra-Joanna Podedworny in a rubber set, 19-21, 21-11 and 18-21.

Malaysia will play against Latvia in the third Group C match today. - Bernama