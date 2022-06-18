Bagnaia, Espargaro battle for track record at German MotoGP

SACHSENRING: Francesco Bagnaia again captured the Sachsenring track record as the Italian and Aleix Espargaro both posted fastest times in quick succession in Saturday's dazzling third free practice at the German MotoGP.

After Bagnaia had already broken the track circuit record on Friday, Espargaro came out and lowered it again Saturday morning.

Not to be outdone, Bagnaia came out and twice bettered Espargaro's time to wrestle back the track record with the fastest time of one minute, 19.765 seconds.

Spain's Espargaro was just 0.064 back with Bagnaia's Ducati team-mate Jack Miller of Australia third fastest at 0.108 back.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo was sixth fastest overall as the Frenchman finished at 0.273.

Quartararo had to deal with an unusual problem at the end of the session when his visor came off his helmet which forced him to return to the pits for repairs. - AFP