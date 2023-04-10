Bahraini runner’s unexpected congratulations stuns national women’s 4x100m quartet

HANGZHOU:The national women’s 4x100 meter (m) quartet looked stunned when they were crowned as the bronze medallists at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium here last night.

Recounting the moments after the race, senior sprinter Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli said they were puzzled when the official results took quite a while to be announced, even more confusing and emotional was when a Bahraini runner came over to congratulate them.

“When we were in the call room where we kept our bags, we were surprised that the results had not been announced yet. We were uneasy as we were held in that room for a long time; it turns out there was a change.

“After that, a Bahraini athlete came in and congratulated us. We were were taken by surprise at that moment, yet very happy because it was unexpected,“ she said when met here.

Malaysia were awarded the bronze medal following Bahrain’s quartet disqualification due to a TR24.7 violation, involving an improper baton exchange outside the designated zone, according to the official ruling.

Earlier, the national women’s 4x100m quartet comprising Azreen Nabila Alias, Zaidatul, Nur Afrina Batrisyia Mohamad Rizal, and Shereen Samson Vallabouy displayed an energetic run to finish the race in fourth place with a time of 45.01 seconds. - Bernama