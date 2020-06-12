Balotelli seeks missed payment in bitter row with Brescia – report

ROME: Mario Balotelli has sued Brescia for missed salary payments after the club sought his dismissal last week.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Friday that the striker wants to receive the March pay, which most clubs and their footballers agreed to suspend as sporting activities stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think Balotelli is the only footballer in a European top flight with the courage to send a default notice to his club in order to obtain the full March payment,” Brescia's attorney Mattia Grassani was quoted as saying.

The lawyer also spoke of several late-evening emails Balotelli has sent to the club, when its offices are closed, saying he was allegedly being discriminated and could not train properly.

Balotelli was denied access to Brescia’s camp as he returned from intestinal problems on Tuesday and has been allowed to train on his own since Wednesday as the Serie A tailenders prepare for the restart of the season on June 22.

His agent Mino Raiola said it looks like Grassani prefers to have trials on newspapers instead of courtrooms.

“The truth will emerge,” Raiola said. “I’ll tell Mario to email Grassani in the morning. The problem is that they make him train alone at 7 pm. Then it is normal that he writes his emails after 8 pm, when he gets home and he realizes to have been discriminated.”

A sports arbitration commission is to rule on the club’s request to terminate the contract because Balotelli allegedly did not follow the individual home training schedule during the coronavirus lockdown, as coach Diego Lopez has complained about his lack of motivation.

The footballer’s default notice likely to be settled under state civil law. – dpa