BAM committed to producing more men’s singles shuttlers of calibre: Norza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is committed to producing more men’s singles shuttlers who can challenge for titles at the international level, and avoid relying solely on Lee Zii Jia.

Its president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (pix) said it was the responsibility of BAM singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann to continue to produce new talents who could perform at the international level.

At the same time, he hoped all parties would understand the situation and work closely to achieve the goal.

“This is work in progress, Choong Hann knows his responsibilities, where we are not only short in terms of men’s singles, but also in the women’s category, and this must be resolved immediately.

“I think we see in terms of the men’s doubles they have shown encouraging achievement, the women’s doubles Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah has reached the top 10 rankings in the world.

“So the men’s and women’s singles departments must move fast so that they are not left behind,“ he said when met by reporters at the STC Equestrian Sports Club (Selangor Turf Club) here today.

According to him, although Zii Jia, who is ranked fifth in the world, is currently at his best, Malaysia should not rely on one player alone to bring glory at the international level.

Mohamad Norza also urged badminton fans in the country to give some time and space to players like Ng Tze Yong and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, so that they could improve their game and become more consistent.

“We also have independent players like Cheam June Wei and Soong Joo Ven, who need to work harder,“ he added.

Tze Yong - ranked 48th in the world - is currently the main player in BAM, after Zii Jia left to become a professional last January.

Earlier, Mohamad Norza presented prizes to the winners of Class SJ12 in the show jumping event at the Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis Equestrian Cup.

Izad Rushdi Paiza from the Penawar Learning Centre team emerged the champion, while Abdul Hariz Abd Majid from the Terengganu State Equestrian Team (STET) and Amira Syahirah Mohd Zulkefli from the Taman Ekuestrian Putrajaya (TEP) team came in second and third. — Bernama