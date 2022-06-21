BAM identifies new coach candidates: Rexy

KUALA LUMPUR: The new coaches to fill the vacancies of men’s doubles coach Flandy Limpele and mixed doubles coach, Paulus Firman have been identified, said Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Doubles Coaching director Rexy Mainaky (pix).

He said they comprised a local candidate and someone from abroad.

Asked on indications of the candidate, Rexy said the candidate used to be a player. but refused to comment further.

“For the time being, the development is positive but the matter would need to be discussed further. So far we are assessing coaches abroad but I also told Datuk Kenny Goh (BAM secretary-general) on local coach but the decision would depend on them,” he said when met by reporters at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) today.

On April 1, Flandy made a shock decision to leave BAM when he did not renew his contract after two years while one month later, Paulus resigned to spend time with his family.

However, Rexy gave his commitment that the selection would not be made hastily in search of the best candidate to steer the team.

“We do not want to rush as it is not easy to find quality coaches,” he said.

In this regard. Rexy said national doubles player, Aaron Chia was not at his best in the semi-final match against China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi at the Indonesia Open last Saturday.

“For me, they (Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik) could beat the Chinese pair but I was shocked with Aaron’s form in the game as he could not match Wooi Yik’s rhythm.

“He was really off with many errors, I am training them to think together for a better combination,” he said. - Bernama