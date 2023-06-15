BAM names squad for Asia Junior Badminton Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: Young shuttler Eogene Ewe Eon and Ong Xin Yee have been named to lead the Malaysian team heading to the Asia Junior Badminton Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7 to 16.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement today also released the names of the 16 junior players selected to represent Malaysia in the continental competition and the target for the squad will be finalised once the draw is released.

Youth development director (singles), Datuk Misbun Sidek said Eogene has been the leading U-18 (under 18) singles player ever since Justin Hoh has been promoted to the senior squad and added that the 18 year-old had shown a great deal of energy during tournaments and training.

“In the women’s category, Xin Yee, 16, who received exposure of playing at the top level in the Cambodia SEA Games, hasn’t been able to show her true abilities due to a lack of self-confidence.

“This year, she has taken on a different approach to training, and I can see improvements in her confidence on court,” he said in statement today.

Meanwhile, national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky said this tournament will serve as preparation for the upcoming World Junior Championships at Spokane, Washington, United States next September.

List of players:

Men’s Singles: Eogene, Jan Jireh Lee, Muhammad Faiq Haziq and Lok Hong Quan

Women’s Singles: Xin Yee, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and Ung Yi Xing

Men’s Doubles: Bryan Jeremy Goonting, Low Han Chen, Aaron Tai Wei Qin, Kang Khai Xing and Lok Hong Quan

Women’s Doubles: Carmen Ting, Lai Ting Cen, Chong Jie Yu, Clarissa San and Chan Wen Tse (reserve). - Bernama