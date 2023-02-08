BAM offers Misbun ‘time’ to complete his contract which runs until year end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) made an U-Turn by retracting its earlier decision and offering Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) Junior Singles Coaching Director Datuk Misbun Sidek (pix) an opportunity to end his contract that runs until end of the year.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria when announcing the decision of a special committee, said the offer was made to Misbun to enable him to guide junior shuttlers who will be competing in the 2023 World Junior Championships in Spokane, Washington from Sept 25 to Oct 8.

“The second offer is (if he, (Misbun) is not interested in the first offer, he can meet us and a special taskforce, to settle the issue amicably so that no party will feel persecuted or sidelined,” he told reporters during a press conference, here today.

Mohamad Norza who came forward to clear the air and resolve the issue, also apologised to Misbun on BAM’s behalf, stating that the issue had cropped up due to a miscommunication between both sides.

The BAM president said actually he was informed by BAM deputy president Datuk V. Subramaniam who headed a Special Committee to investigate the failure of the junior squad at the 2023 Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, last month that Misbun had agreed to end his contract early.

“If Misbun does not agree, I will personally meet him because I have a special relationship with him. I will never disrespect him...we are one big family, we should not be bickering and become enemies when trying to solve this issue,” he said.

Mohamad Norza said when he became the BAM president in 2017, though he had little knowledge about badminton, he suggested to the BAM council to urge Misbun to return since the coach had quit the national body in 2011.

“My main objective as president was to find a replacement for Datuk Lee Chong Wei whose career was at the tail-end at that time. I urged Chong Wei to introduce Misbun because he had produced Chong Wei and Roslin Hashim,” he said.

He added that though the junior squad had failed to produce satisfactory results at the previous World Junior Championships in Santander, Spain, he had urged the national body to retain Misbun for the 2023 Asian Junior Championships.

However, the junior squad failed to make headway in Yogyakarta, losing to Thailand 0-3 at the quarterfinal stage in the team event while no players made it to the semifinals of the individual event and the special Committee that was set up to investigate the failure, made the decision to part ways with him.

Last Friday, BAM had announced that Misbun had agreed to part ways but on Monday, Misbun claimed that his services was ended after attending the post-mortem meeting held by the Special Committee. -Bernama