BAM president Mohamad Norza drops ‘bombshell’ by announcing decision to step down by year end

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria dropped a ‘bombshell’ today by announcing that he would step down from the post of president at the end of the year.

The decision by Mohamad Norza (pix) came as a shock to many since he had only last month announced that he intends to leave the national body after the 2024 Olympic Games.

According to Mohamad Norza, he already has a number of potential candidates in mind who have the potential and capabilities to replace him.

However, he refused to reveal their identity or the number of potential candidates but said that he had already submitted the names of potential candidates to the BAM council.

“I have already talked to a few parties. The individuals must be better than me, understand sports well, passionate enough to accept non-paying president’s job.

“The person must also work hard towards the fulfillment of the public and badminton fans (expectation),” he said during a press conference, here today.

Mohamad Norza added that his announcement today (stepping down) was not related to the polemic involving the BAM and former Academy Badminton Malaysian Junior Singles Coaching Director Datuk Misbun Sidek’s termination of contract after the National junior squad’s failure at the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, last month.

Malaysia’s best ever performance in the Asian junior was in 2018 when Pearly Tan-Toh Ee Wei won a silver medal from the women’s doubles individual competition and the team won a bronze medal. -Bernama