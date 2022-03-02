BAM sending juniors, back-up shuttlers to Hanoi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Hanoi SEA Games in May is the best platform for the country’s young badminton players to make a name for themselves by proving their ability to absorb the pressure of playing on the international stage.

The opportunity comes following the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) deciding to send a combination of juniors and back-up players to shoulder the national challenge at the biennial games scheduled from May 12-23.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said this decision was taken as the SEA Games overlaps with the prestigious Thomas Cup and Uber Cup tournaments scheduled to take place in Bangkok from May 8-15.

“So our focus is definitely the Thomas Cup and Uber competitions but the SEA Games is also important. I believe these players (selected for the SEA Games) are up to the task,“ he told a press conference at the SEA Games Selection Committee Meeting at Wisma OCM. today.

Kenny said the national badminton camp (for the Hanoi Games) comprises 10 male and 10 female players who have been placed in category A and will take part in all the events to be contested.

Without revealing the actual target, Kenny said BAM hoped the squad could win medals after successfully bringing home three gold medals from the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

“Even though we are sending players who are much younger and more for exposure, but like I said earlier, we will give our best,” he said.

Meanwhile, BAM doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky said the chances of winning medals were bright in the mixed doubles event, women’s doubles as well as in the men’s team event.

On the target for individual events, BAM singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann said the four players who were given the trust, namely Lim Chong King, Kok Jing Hong, Lee Shun Yang and Justin Hoh, were expected to deliver podium finishes.

“In the women’s competition, we have lined up Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Loh Zhi Wei, Ong Xin Yee and Siti Zulaikha Muhd ​​Azmi who are potential players from the junior squad that we want to give exposure opportunities,“ said Choong Hann.

The former national men’s singles player said the coaching staff had intended to send the strongest line-up had there been no tournament overlap.

“But this does not mean that those selected for the SEA Games are not strong enough, because many countries do this. We also believe there are opportunities for them there,“ he said. - Bernama