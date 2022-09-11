BAM to conduct study before allowing professional players to train at ABM: Sec-Gen

PUTRAJAYA: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will fine-tune a few matters before opening the door to professional players to train at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM).

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said a thorough study would be conducted before holding a meeting with the coaches and players concerned.

“Give us some time to study the matter as we don’t want to implement something that will not work. We want to be sure that whatever we do is right from the start,” he said when met by reporters after the finals of the 2022 Malaysia Junior International Series at Kompleks Kejiranan, Precinct 11, here today.

Last month, BAM announced that it would be opening the door for professional players to train at ABM, to benefit national players and further improve their level of play.

On the 2022 Malaysian Junior International Series campaign, Kenny said he was worried about the performance of the national players, as none of them made it to the finals today.

“This is an eye opener for all of us because we have never played against players from Japan, China and South Korea before, but we still have time before the World Junior Championships.

“(BAM Youth Development director Datuk) Misbun (Sidek) and his coaching staff need to look into this matter and do a post-mortem as soon as possible to enable them to take any drastic action ahead of the World Youth Championship,“ he said.

Kenny said that the governing body would be conducting a selection process next week to find the 16 best youth players.

Yesterday, Justin Hoh, the top seed of the tournament in the men’s singles event had to withdraw himself in the semi-finals against Japan’s Yudai Okimoto, after experiencing body cramps.

All five categories in today’s finals were dominated by Japanese players, as well as a Thai pair, in the mixed team event. - Bernama