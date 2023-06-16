BAM to start search for Choong Hann’s replacement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will start looking for a replacement for Wong Choong Hann, who has resigned as singles coaching director.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (pix) said the recruitment process would take time and the national body would make an announcement once a replacement has been found.

“BAM will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to find a suitable candidate for the post,” he said in a statement today.

BAM recorded its appreciation to Choong Hann for his enormous contributions to Malaysian badminton since taking on the national coaching job in 2018.

“Choong Hann had sacrificed a lot throughout his stint with BAM and we cannot thank him enough for his contributions to the sport,“ he said.

Media reports said Choong Hann, 46, tendered his resignation last week, ending his service of almost five years with BAM.

He started as national coaching director in November 2018 before becoming the singles coaching director last year. -Bernama