BAM wants to establish elite junior squad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has suggested setting up an elite junior squad in the future.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said he would have discussions with BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh and youth development director Datuk Misbun Sidek about establishing the squad to provide more exposure to young players at the international level.

“We still don’t have such a squad, they don’t need to wait (to get to senior stage), and this squad can immediately participate in championships, including international series.

“My focus for the future is having senior BAM players and professional players, along with an elite junior squad that will be sent to compete (in the same championship),” he told reporters on the last day of the National Under-18 Championship here today.

He said it was time Malaysia considered the options used by South Korea and Thailand who are brave enough to allow their junior players to play at championships of the highest levels currently.

“We can see that the South Koreans have An Se Young, who started playing at the highest levels when he was 16,” Mohamad Norza said, pointing out that Se Young developed a strong reputation as the current world no 3 women’s singles player although being only 20, and having helped her team end the 12-year wait of winning the Uber Cup in Bangkok, Thailand in May by defeating defending champions China 3-2.

Meanwhile, Misbun said he was satisfied with his charges’ performances at the championship, and praised other state players.

He singled out V. Poopathi and Eogene Eon Ewe as having potential to be national players in the future.

Muhammad Ariffin Md Zakaria from Johor was the surprise of the championship, emerging as men’s singles champion by beating BAM player Lee Jan Jireh 22-20, 21-18, while BAM women’s player Siti Zulaikha beat Selangor shuttler Eng Ler Qi 21-11, 21-14 to emerge as women’s singles champion. - Bernama