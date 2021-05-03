Bam will strictly comply with sop in hosting of Malaysia Open – KBS

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is confident that the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will be able to meet all aspects of compliance with the Covid-19 protocol required to host the Malaysia Open 2021 slated for the end of this month.

Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said organising the international tournament would require a larger and different protocol for management as it would be attended by athletes from various countries.

“Basically, I am confident that BAM can manage this tournament and we (KBS) will support BAM’s efforts, including support in terms of providing a sports bubble framework to ensure that the tournament can be held safely and meet the requirements of the SOP.

“I will bring the matter to the attention of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN) for discussions, so we have to wait for the results of the presentation (regarding the hosting of the tournament) and wait for the latest developments from BAM and the Badminton World Federation (BWF),” he said at a press conference here today.

Reezal Merican said several countries had issued a travel advisory against Malaysia and several other countries, while those from some other countries were not allowed to enter Malaysia such as India.

“I was made to understand that many countries will participate in the Malaysia Open 2021 because it is a prestigious competition,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said the remaining matches of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) would go on as usual even though the government might have to enforce a new Movement Control Order (MCO) soon.

He said this was because the MFL and several other tournaments such as the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and the Sepak Takraw League (STL) had been given approval by the MKN under the previous MCO implementation.

“All the players and coaches are in the sports bubble model and there is no violation of the MCO, so there is no effect and it can still be continued. The only difference is if there is an MCO, matches during the period will not be attended by spectators,” he said. – Bernama