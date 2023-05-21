Barca director of football Alemany confirms u-turn on future

BARCELONA: Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed Saturday he will stay at the club, despite previously deciding to leave.

Two weeks ago the La Liga champions said Alemany would depart at the end of June, but despite being set to join Aston Villa he ultimately changed his mind.

“I am very sure my place is here at Barca, which is the best club in the world,“ Alemany told Barca TV.

“I am totally committed to helping this project, which has taken a very important step forward, and I hope that in the coming years we keep climbing steps to dominate European football.”

Alemany said Villa had an “impressive” project but was focused only on helping Barcelona improve. - AFP