Barca need win to silence questions over Messi, Griezmann and Setien

BARCELONA: Barcelona face potentially the toughest game of their run on Sunday when they visit fifth-placed Villarreal. If they slip up their season could slide into complete disarray.

If Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao before the Barcelona game, then Barcelona will go into the Villarreal fixture knowing a defeat will leave them seven points behind the leaders with four games left.

They approach the game with their star signing upset at being a substitute, their greatest player the subject of unsettling speculation, and their coach in the spotlight with his future in doubt.

Gerard Pique’s battle cry last week was that “fighting until the last game” was part of Barcelona’s DNA but that provoked only a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and the problems have been piling up since.

Antoine Griezmann, the club’s big signing last summer, was brought on as a 90th minute substitute in that game.

“Is there anything wrong with Griezmann?” Barcelona coach Quique Setien was asked on Tuesday night.

“He seems in good shape to me,” said Setien, adding: “But they can’t all play. Decisions have to be made.”

Setien added of the Frenchman’s late introduction to the game: “I know it’s not logical to put him on at the point.

“I would have put him on before but I thought we were playing well and Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, you always have to have them on the pitch.”

Griezmann feels he has not been granted the status his price tag last summer should have bestowed on him.

And in response to Setien saying he would speak to the player later, Griezmann’s father reacted angrily on social media.

Alain Griezmann said: “[To speak to him] you need to have the keys to the truck but you are just a passenger.”

Images have been doing the rounds on news bulletins of Barcelona players taking no notice of Setien at the cooling breaks during matches and Messi appearing to walk away from Setien’s assistant Sarabia while he was speaking to him.

Messi was next to make the undesirable headlines this week as it was suggested by radio station Cadena Ser that talks between the player and the club over an extension to his contract had “stalled.”

Can you stop something that was never moving in the first place? Messi has one year left on his current deal and between the coronavirus shutdown and the prolonged season, his renewal has never appeared imminent.

Messi seems to be at odds with the board who will not be leaving the club until elections in 2021.

Setien could be gone sooner than the Barcelona board if the team tumble out of the title race on Sunday.

Villarreal have dropped only three points in their first six games back and are up to fifth in the table.

There are three weeks between the end of the league season in Spain and Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 second leg match with Napoli so the club could move to bring in what would be a third coach this season if things continue to go awry.

These are turbulent times. In the past Messi has excelled on the pitch and the team’s success has hushed unrest behind the scenes.

Villarreal will be a tough place to make that trick work once more on Sunday. – dpa