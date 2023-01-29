Barca winger Dembele could miss Man United clashes

GIRONA (Spain): Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele may miss his team’s Europa League tie against Manchester United after sustaining a quadriceps injury on Saturday.

Dembele was substituted after 25 minutes of the Spanish league leaders’ 1-0 win at Girona in La Liga and the club confirmed his injury later Saturday in a statement.

Reports in Spain suggest the French winger could miss between three to four weeks.

Barcelona welcome the English side to Camp Nou on February 16, after league games against Real Betis, Sevilla and Villarreal, and a Copa del Rey semi-final next week.

Dembele, 25, is in the best form of his Barcelona career, with this his first injury since coach Xavi Hernandez took over in November 2021.

Following his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for 105 million euros ($114 million) plus add-ons, the forward endured a string of injury issues which stopped him progressing at Barcelona. - AFP