Barcelona directors meet to sack Setien after historic loss to Bayern

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s directors were due hold a board meeting on Monday to confirm the sacking of coach Quique Setien (pix).

The 61-year-old is set to be the first casualty of the club’s historic 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Friday.

Sporting director Eric Abidal’s future is also in doubt as are the plans of president Josep Bartomeu, who is under pressure to call immediate elections instead of seeing out the final year of his mandate.

Media in Barcelona have reported that Bartomeu is negotiating with Ronald Koeman to replace Setien.

The 57-year-old won the European Cup with Barcelona as a player. He is the current Netherlands coach. – dpa