BARCELONA will be aiming to keep the Champions League in Spanish hands when they take on last year’s losing finalists Liverpool in the first of their semifinal showdowns.

The winner over the two legs will undoubtedly be regarded as title favourites for the June 1 final in Madrid, but no one can now overlook Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax after their achievements in putting out some big hitters.

Liverpool’s never-ending pressure cooker continues as they shift focus from the Premier League title for the visit to Barcelona on Thursday (3am Malaysian time).

Liverpool are in fine form, with 10 straight wins and 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, and should be confident ahead of a stern test at the Nou Camp.

Manager Jurgen Klopp does have one major injury worry in striker Roberto Firmino, who sat out Friday’s 5-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield with a slight muscle tear suffered in training.

“Apart from the word ‘tear’ everything else is positive,“ Klopp said after the match.

“It is Bobby, so he might be ready for Wednesday, but we obviously don’t know in the moment.”

Barcelona outclassed Manchester United in the quarterfinals, and with the Spanish league title again in their hands and Lionel Messi – the season’s Champions League top scorer – rested they will be hoping to gain a good first-led advantage over the Reds.

Barca, like Liverpool five-time European champions, last won the title in 2015 following Real Madrid in 2014 and over the past three seasons.

Surprise giant killer Tottenham and Ajax face off on Wednesday (3am Malaysian time). Spurs have beaten Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, the latter on away goals in a thrilling quarterfinal, in the knockout rounds, while Ajax have taken out three-time defending champions Real Madrid and Juventus.

Tottenham are without two key players up front in the injured Harry Kane and suspended Son Heung Min, leaving Fernando Llorente, who scored the decisive goal against Man City, likely leading the attack.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has several other concerns including Moussa Sissoko, who has a groin injury, and defender Jan Vertonghen, who sat out Saturday’s 1-0 loss to West Ham due to fatigue.

Spurs are also up against the clock having played at the weekend while Ajax were given off by the Dutch league.

“We need to assess the players and we’ll see,“ he said.

“I hope we can recover some players and now it’s about recovery.”

Ajax’s have lifted the European trophy four times – including three straight in the 1970s with the legendary Johan Cruyff – but not since 1996. And while they’ll be in their eighth semifinal, the last of those came 22 years ago.

Spurs on the other hand have only one semifinal appearance in the former European Cup 57 years ago.

Ajax have been lauded for their talented youngsters but coach Erik ten Hag has pointed out the importance of acquiring experienced players like Daley Blind from Manchester United and Dusan Tadic from Southampton.

“They are a fantastic young side, an exciting side to watch,“ Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier said.

“They play attractive football, lots of good, young players. They deserve to be where they are and we know it’s going to be a very difficult game.” — dpa