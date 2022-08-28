Barcelona says they will register Kounde in time to face Valladolid

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi said on Saturday that the club would be able to register Jules Kounde, one of a raft of big-money summer signings, at last, and the French defender could face Valladolid.

“We are convinced that Jules will be able to play tomorrow. He will be registered,“ Barcelona coach Xavi told a press conference on Saturday.

Barcelona bought the 23-year-old French defender from Sevilla for a reported 50 million euros and signed him to a five-year contract.

So far this summer, Barcelona have spent 153 million euros on transfer fees alone but, faced with severe limits on spending to comply with La Liga's financial rules, they needed to unload players and to raise money.

The sales of a long-term share of their TV rights and of a stake in Barca Studios, which manages the club's digital business and audiovisual productions, brought in cash to persuade La Liga to raise the club's salary cap.

But the extra leeway was not enough to squeeze in all the signings.

Four other summer signings, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, were all registered in time for the Spanish season and have made their Barcelona Liga debuts.

Kounde's registration was made possible, in part, by the loan this week of another French defender , Samuel Umtiti, to Lecce in Serie A. - AFP