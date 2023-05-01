Barcelona taken to extra-time by third tier InterCity

ALICANTE: Former Barcelona junior Oriol Soldevila scored a hattrick against his old club but still ended on the losing side as third tier InterCity took the La Liga giants to extra-time before losing 4-3 in a dramatic Copa del Rey tie today.

InterCity, promoted to the third division last season, came from behind three times to force extra-time after a 3-3 draw at the end of 90 minutes, but were then knocked out when substitute Ansu Fati netted a 103rd-minute winner in Alicante.

Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha were Barcelona’s other scorers while the 21-year-old Soldevila netted his three goals in a 25-minute second half spell including a dramatic third in the 86th minute to take the tie to extra-time.

Soldevila spent two years at the Barcelona academy before moving to England for two seasons at Birmingham City, where he failed to break through into the first team. - Reuters