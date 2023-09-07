Baseball has potential to be contested in Sukma

SERDANG: Baseball has the potential to be contested at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) if the sport continues to be promoted, especially at the university level, said National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

He said all states need to play a role to make baseball popular in the country and that MSN will also commit to making the sport a core sport among university students.

“Baseball is more popular than softball. Baseball has the potential to become a major sport among university students.

“We hope it can become a culture in universities like in the United States and we hope this matter is highlighted by the Baseball Federation of Malaysia (PBM),“ he told reporters when met at the National Baseball League 2023 launching ceremony at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Baseball Field here today.

Earlier, the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, officially launched the inaugural National Baseball League 2023. Also present was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Their Royal Highnesses were greeted on arrival by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and PBM president Sazali Husain.

The National Baseball League 2023 is jointly organised by PBM, the Youth and Sports Ministry, and MSNl, with AEON BiG Sdn Bhd as the sponsor.

The league kicked off on June 10 and will run for six weekends, with the participation of 184 players aged 20 to 30 from eight states, namely Perlis, Perak, Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor. - Bernama