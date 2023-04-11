Battleground Malaysia: Road to Gold good platform to unearth promising talents - Hannah

PUTRAJAYA: The organisation of more talent-scouting programmes for dance sports is able to produce more promising dancers capable of competing at the international level, including the Olympic Games, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said that this was evident from the joint initiative implemented by the ministry through the Battleground Malaysia: Road to Gold street dance reality show, which featured young talent with great potential.

“Our desire is to provide young people from various backgrounds a platform to showcase their talents and work together to produce something to be proud of,” she said when met after Battleground Malaysia: Road to Gold Grand Final at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here last night.

Hannah also said that the involvement of esteemed experts in mentoring and guiding young dancers in the competition yielded positive results after 17-year-old T. Kayllash was crowned the champion of the individual category.

“We can see that if young people are provided with a platform, receive proper training, and are mentored, they will undoubtedly achieve success,” she said.

At the competition, Team Danny emerged as champions of the group category and took home a cash prize of RM100,000, while Team Lego came in second place and received RM30,000.-Bernama