Bayern agree deal for Rennes teenager Tel

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have agreed a deal in principle to sign 17-year-old Rennes forward Mathys Tel, who coach Julian Nagelsmann hopes will “one day score 40 goals a season”.

Tel, who has played for France’s under-18 team, made seven brief substitute appearances for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season.

“I have a vision that he’ll one day score 40 goals a season,“ Nagelsmann said during the Bundesliga champions’ pre-season tour of the United States.

“But if he scores 10 goals this season, we’ll be very happy.”

The clubs have not yet officially announced the transfer, which media reports suggest could be worth up to 28.5 million euros ($29.1 million) after add-ons.

“We’re looking for young players that we can develop into world-class players, and he could be one of those,“ Nagelsmann added.

Bayern have already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus and Ajax pair Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui in the close season.

The Bavarian giants face RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup next weekend before opening their Bundesliga title defence at Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5. – AFP