Bayern beat Hoffenheim to put pressure on leaders Union

HOFFENHEIM: Bayern Munich struck twice in the first half through Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to defeat hosts Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday and move within a point of leaders Union Berlin.

German champions Bayern, who travel to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, never had to hit top form against toothless Hoffenheim but were dominant in the opening period, killing off the game quickly.

Musiala put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute after being left completely unmarked at the far post.

They should have scored again four minutes later but Leon Goretzka's effort was saved by Oliver Baumann who was also on hand to stop Musiala's rebound header.

Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich, replacing the injured Manuel Neuer, responded with a good stop of his own when he kicked away a Georginio Rutter shot.

Choupo-Moting doubled the visitors' lead in the 38th, playing a quick one-two with Serge Gnabry and then turning the ball past Baumann from a tight angle. The Cameroon striker has now scored in Bayern's last three matches in all competitions.

Bayern took their foot off the gas after the break but Hoffenheim rarely found a way into their opponents' box.

“I am very satisfied with our performance. The first 35 minutes we showed a lot of passion. We could have scored another four or five goals,“ said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“We took some pace out of our game after the break which is an adult decision given the game against Barcelona. Overall it was a very dominant and mature performance.”

Bayern are on 22 points in second place, one behind Union Berlin who travel to VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Freiburg are third on 21 following their 2-0 home win over Werder Bremen, with Eintracht Frankfurt a point behind in fourth after a 3-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Borussia

Dortmund's 5-0 demolition of visitors VfB Stuttgart lifted them to fifth on 19. - Reuters