Bayern breeze into second round of German Cup

BERLIN: Bayern Munich swept aside third-tier opponents Preussen Muenster 4-0 in the opening round of the German Cup on Tuesday as England captain Harry Kane was given the night off.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fired the visitors into an early lead but they soon lost Serge Gnabry to injury after he hurt his arm in a crunching collision with goalkeeper Johannes Schenk, on loan from Bayern.

The game was briefly interrupted during the first half as Bayern supporters threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest at the German Super Cup being played on the same weekend as the rest of the first-round games.

Bundesliga champions Bayern lost 3-0 to German Cup holders RB Leipzig in that fixture on August 12, delaying their entry into this season's domestic cup.

Konrad Laimer's well-directed header put Bayern in control late in the first half on Tuesday before youngster Frans Kratzig, who came on for Gnabry, poked home a third from Joshua Kimmich's fizzing cross.

Mathys Tel added a late fourth for Bayern as the record 20-time winners eased into the second round. The draw will be held on October 1, with Leipzig away to Wehen Wiesbaden in the remaining first-round tie on Wednesday. - AFP