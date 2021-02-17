Bayern defender Alaba to leave at season end after 13 years

MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba said on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season, parting ways after 13 years following the two sides' recent failure to agree on a new deal.

"I decide after this season to do something new, to leave the club," 28-year-old Alaba told a virtual news conference a day after their 3-3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

"It was no easy decision because I have been here for 13 years and this club is close to my heart," he said, adding that he had not decided where he would go next.

The Austria international has been linked with several English Premier League clubs, while Real Madrid have also reportedly shown an interest in signing the versatile defender.

Bayern in November withdrew a contract offer for Alaba, who has been at the club since junior level in 2008, after talks dragged on for months over the player's annual salary.

Alaba has been hugely successful at Bayern, having won two Champions League trophies, nine league titles and six German Cups among other silverware.

He has played as both fullback and centre back as well as down the wing in the past, and has been a starter for almost a decade as well as a fan favourite.

Bayern won the Club World Cup title last week to cap a sensational 2019/2020 season with six titles in total. – Reuters