Bayern double dream still on

Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in yesterday’s German Cup semifinal behind closed doors.

Bayern’s early goal by Ivan Perisic was cancelled out by a second-half equaliser from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena.

However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions.

Bayern will face Bayer Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on July 4.

“We didn’t always make the right decisions in the area, we should have been three or four up at half-time, which would’ve made our lives much easier,“ admitted Bayern’s Thomes Muller, whose chip set up Perisic’s opening goal.

“You could feel the tiredness from both teams in the second-half when it got close, the will was there and we defended well, especially against the long balls.”

Hansi Flick-coached Bayern, who have a seven-point lead with four games left in the league, can wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend if they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach and second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose at strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf.

However, Bayern will be without both Lewandowski and Muller, who are both suspended.

“We need to rest up well and then go again on Saturday, the programme is punishing for all teams, so there is no whinging, but the tiredness is greater than the joy of reaching the final,“ added Muller.

Flick felt his side deserved their Cup win, despite “reeling at times” in a tight contest.

“It was a cup match, our opponents pressed very well, we were reeling at times,“ the Bayern head coach said, via the club’s website.

“But at the end of the day it was a deserved victory. We should have taken our chances and scored one or two more goals, the second half would have been different then. But I still have to pay my team a huge compliment.

“We’re on a great run, the players are doing a very, very good job, so we can accept the second half.

“The main thing was to advance after such a cup fight. It’s the step we wanted to take toward the final in Berlin.” -AFP