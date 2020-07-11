Bayern given tough treble path but focused on first step

BERLIN: The Bundesliga and German Cup are in the bag but if Bayern Munich are to repeat the treble of 2013 they must overcome a tough path to lift the Champions League.

Friday’s draw handed them a potential quarterfinal with Spanish giants Barcelona or Serie A’s Napoli, and a possible last four encounter against the Manchester City of former coach Pep Guardiola, or a likely domestic title winner in Real Madrid or Juventus.

But first Bayern must reach the final tournament which begins in Lisbon from August 12 by completing their last 16 tie against Chelsea – and despite leading 3-0 from the London leg, no one at the club is taking anything for granted.

“I think we’d all do well to concentrate solely on our next task, which is Chelsea,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“That’s the hurdle we have to clear, only then will we deal with the teams that could come.”

The coronavirus impacted season has added new variables to the finely balanced competition for Europe’s elite.

Bayern, revitalised under coach Hansi Flick, were in outstanding form in clinching another domestic double but meet Chelsea in Munich on August 8 having not played since thrashing Bayer Leverkusen in the July 4 German Cup final.

Will that break work in their favour or not? Certainly legs should be fresh but match practice, at least in a competitive situation, will be lacking.

Potential opponents in Portugal from Spain, England and Italy in contrast could all be sharper but may suffer more mental fatigue at the end of a long season.

“The question of assessing possible next opponents in the Champions League doesn’t cross my mind at the moment because we still have to play the second leg against Chelsea in the last 16,” said captain Bayern Munich.

“We’re thinking game by game. That’s got us a long way this season. If we reach the quarterfinals, we’ll have to focus on the winners of Napoli against Barcelona.”

In that tie, Napoli head to Spain having drawn 1-1 in Italy but Barcelona are far from the level shown in recent years. However, if they do come out on top it would set up a repeat of the 2013 and 2015 semifinals.

Should Bayern triumph, as seven years ago, they would then wait to see whether Real Madrid can fight back from a first leg deficit against City to reach the quarters with Juventus also trailing in the last 16 against Lyon.

The French side, like Bayern, could be cold having had their domestic season scrapped due to the global pandemic.

But that is an issue for later - at least in public.

“We’re not in Lisbon yet, nor are we going to meet Napoli or Barcelona yet,” said Thomas Muller. “I prefer to let others count their chickens."

Assuming they do make Lisbon, Bayern’s quarterfinal will be Aug 14 with the semifinal five days later. They will then, if successful, have a short recovery period before the Aug 23 final at Benfica’s Stadium of Light. – dpa