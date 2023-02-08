Bayern Munich complete separation with ex-CEO Kahn

SINGAPORE: Bayern Munich have completed the separation with their former CEO Oliver Kahn (pix) by terminating his contract on “amicable” terms, the Sport Bild weekly reported in its latest edition on Wednesday, said German news agency (dpa).

Kahn, and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic, had to go at the end of the past season, with Bayern making the announcement right after the team had clinched an 11th straight Bundesliga title.

The two had come under fire over several issues, including the circumstances of the release of former coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Kahn had reacted upset but Bayern president Herbert Hainer told Sport Bild that everything was sorted now.

“I had several exchanges with Oliver after the end of the season and we reached a harmonious agreement on the termination of his contract. Everything was amicable,“ Hainer said, adding that Kan remains “a legend” for him.

Sport-Bild named the severance fee at €4-5 million (US$4.4-5.5 million).

Former Germany and Bayern goalkeeper Kahn had joined the Bayern board at the beginning of 2020, and succeeded Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as chairman in July 2021. His original contract was until the end of 2024.

Ex-board member for finances Jan-Christian Dreesen is the new Bayern CEO. -Bernama