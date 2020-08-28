Bayern Munich’s start of German Cup defence delayed to October

BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s opening match in the German Cup has been delayed to October to give the title-holders more time to recover from winning the Champions League last Sunday.

The German football federation (DFB) vice president Peter Frymuth said Thursday the team had “superbly represented” German football and “with a view to the individual burdens of the players,” a request for a delay had been accepted.

Bayern were originally meant to play lower league Duern on Sept 11 but will now play on Oct 15. The game will also be in Munich as fifth-tier Dueren requested to switch venues rather than host given the difficulties in doing so due to the coronavirus.

Bayern’s first competitive game of the new season will therefore be the Bundesliga opener at home to Schalke on Sept 18. They also meet Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Sept 24 and Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup six days later.

Several lower league sides have switched their first round ties away from their own stadiums citing organizational and financial challenges.

Fourth-tier Altglienicke said that hygiene requirements of hosting their match with Cologne during the coronavirus pandemic was too much for them to arrange in a short period of time.

Cologne will instead host the tie at their RheinEnergie Stadium on a to-be-confirmed date Sept 12.

Fifth-tier Eintracht Celle reversed their tie with Augsburg on Thursday, with department chief Stefan Cohrs telling the Celleschen Zeitung: "We did not want to take the financial risk," of hosting the game.

Another fifth level side, Engers 07, said they would move their tie to the ground of second division Bochum.

Havelse, Oberneuland and Eintracht Norderstedt are other amateur clubs who previously conceded home advantage though Todesfelde hope to play their match against second division Osnabrueck in their own ground.

"That is our living room and it would be fatal not to use it," Todefelde team manager Timo Gothmann previously told broadcaster NDR.

RB Leipzig, runners-up in 2020, begin their campaign against Nuremberg on September 12 while Borussia Dortmund meet local rivals Duisburg two days later. – dpa