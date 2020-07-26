Bayern return to team training ahead of Chelsea clash, Pavard hurt

MUNICH: Bayern Munich returned to team training on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the Champions League with a full squad available, although Benjamin Pavard (pix) soon withdrew.

The France defender broke off from the session and appeared to have his ankle treated, a live stream of training showed. He was driven away on a cart.

“We will have to wait until he is properly examined until we know whether he'll be sidelined and, if so, for how long,” coach Hansi Flick told a news conference.

Otherwise Flick could watch the progress of his other 26 outfield players and four goalkeepers without any problem.

“They are very focused and the training level is of an extremely high quality,” Flick added.

Niklas Suele and Philippe Coutinho were fit after injury and new signing Leroy Sane was there, even if he is ineligible for the Champions League.

Bayern had two weeks off after wrapping up another domestic league and cup double at the end of June and early July. They returned to individual training last week and have a friendly against Marseille on Friday before hosting Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Aug 8.

“We will switch our sole focus to Chelsea after the Marseille game on Friday. Chelsea have played very well in recent weeks, so it’s crucial that we go into that game completely focused,” Flick said.

The Bavarians are targeting a second treble after 2013 when the Champions League restarts following its coronavirus hiatus.

The Chelsea game is without fans but Bayern are already 3-0 up from February’s away leg. They look well set for the quarterfinals, where they would meet Barcelona or Napoli.

The last eight and the rest of the competition will be played as one-off games in Portugal in August. – dpa