Bayern to play Marseille in Champions League tune-up game

MUNICH: Bayern Munich will play a friendly against Olympique Marseille on July 31 to gear up for the resumption of the Champions League in August.

Munich said in a statement the game would take place behind closed doors at their academy.

Bayern players had two weeks off after completing a German league and cup double, and are getting back into training in their quest for a title treble.

The Champions League is completed as a mini tournament in Lisbon from the quarterfinals on between August 12 and 23. But first Munich must complete their last 16 job on August 8 at home against Chelsea, having won the first leg 3-0 in London before the coronavirus crisis.

Coach Hansi Flick said the match against the 1993 Champions Leahue winners Marseille "comes at an optimal time in our preparations.

"The team and our coaching staff will be working with great focus and high quality to make sure we pick up where we left off with our performances in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup final in this game.” – dpa