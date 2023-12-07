Bayern want Kane, even if they have to wait 12 months

MUNICH: Bayern Munich definitely want to sign England captain Harry Kane (pix) and would even wait until next year if they don’t get the Tottenham Hotspur striker this summer, German news agency (dpa) quoted the Sport Bild weekly report on Wednesday.

The report said that Kane has signalled he would also be willing to wait 12 months to join the 11-time reigning Bundesliga champions which would then be on a free transfer.

England’s record striker Kane and Bayern have reportedly reached an agreement but Bayern offers of €70 million (US$$77 million) and €80 million have not been considered good enough by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy who is said to want at least €100 million.

Paris Saint-Germain are now also reportedly interested in the 29-year-old Kane, whose Spurs contract runs until 2024.

Sport Bild said that Bayern are also looking at alternatives should they not get Kane in summer.

It mentioned a one-year loan of Manchester City’s Argentine World Cup winner Julian Alvarez who is the number two at the Premier League champions behind Erling Haaland, or Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.

Bayern are looking for a new top striker after the current squad was not able to fill the void left by the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last year. -Bernama