Beach and pool day for Leipzig in Lisbon; Sabitzer eager for PSG

LISBON: RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann (pix) allowed his players to hit the beach or chill by the hotel pool in Lisbon on Saturday before resuming preparations for their Champions League semifinal.

Tuesday’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain is arguably the biggest game in the short history of the Leipzig club who flew through the German leagues backed by energy drink manufacturer Red Bull.

While lunch and dinner were taken communally, the players had otherwise free choice of how to spend their time at the Palacio Estoril Hotel Golf & Spa on the outskirts of the Portuguese capital.

“It’s definitely an exciting task,” said midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. “I still trust myself to say if we have a really good day like against Atletico, with a bit of luck we could win the game.

“But that PSG are of course favourites is self-explanatory.”

Even so, the 26-year-old Austrian Sabitzer is eyeing the Aug 23 final in the Stadium of Light, the same venue as their last four clash.

“It will be a unique experience for us,” he said. “We’re up for it.”

Beating Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals extended Leipzig's stay in the bubble of the closed door tournament arranged due to the coronavirus playing havoc with the season.

“We have a beautiful hotel with two or three minutes to the beach,” said Sabitzer. “We were already down there once or twice. It does not get boring.” – dpa