Bellingham earns lofty comparisons on Madrid hot streak

BARCELONA: Jude Bellingham’s sensational start at Real Madrid, which continued in Naples on Tuesday night with a superb goal to earn Los Blancos another Champions League victory, has sparked comparisons with club greats Alfredo di Stefano and Zinedine Zidane.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been Madrid’s key player since his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund and set up a goal for Vinicius Junior before scoring himself in the 3-2 win over Napoli at their Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Bellingham’s goal, a surge forward from just inside the Italians’ half, before weaving through the defence and finishing with aplomb, was compared in some quarters to a strike typical of the former Argentine great.

“There was no better way for Jude to pay homage to the Argentine star,“ wrote Spanish newspaper Marca.

“It wasn’t Diego’s goal against England, but in any case, the legendary number 10 would have been proud to score it.”

However the publication, and the other major Madrid sports daily, AS, both ran headlines comparing Bellingham to former Los Blancos legends Di Stefano and Zidane.

“(Bellingham) seriously reminds me of Di Stefano, in the elegant dribbling and ball management, but fierce and tireless in combat, half-artist, half-warrior,“ wrote AS columnist Alfredo Relano.

Bellingham won the ball back high up the pitch to creat Vinicius’ goal, demonstrating his all-round excellence.

“I’m surprised he’s only 20 years old because he looks like he’s 30 because of his character and attitude,“ said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“He has a lot of quality, physical strength and skill -- he surprises me like he does everyone else.”

Despite his many qualities, at Madrid so far he has been used to fill the void left by Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema’s departure.

The French forward left to play in Saudi Arabia in the summer and although Madrid were heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, Bellingham was their main purchase.

Madrid paid 103 million euros ($108 million) to Dortmund for the former Birmingham City midfielder and it seems they have got value for money.

“Madrid could not get Mbappe but they were absolutely spot on with Bellingham,“ added Relano in AS.

“The attack revolves around him, but although he is always there at the start of the move, it doesn’t mean he’s not there to finish it.”

- Fast start -

Ancelotti has generally deployed Bellingham in attacking midfield, behind two strikers.

It sometimes limits the impact he can have deeper on the pitch, which he has shown with Dortmund and England, but has helped him supply the Spanish league leaders with vital goals.

Bellingham also snatched a last minute winner in Madrid’s Champions League opener against German minnows Union Berlin.

In La Liga the midfielder has netted six goals in seven matches, as well as laying on two assists.

Madrid’s 3-0 triumph at Girona on Saturday was inspired by Bellingham, who set up the first goal with a delicious pass using the outside of his boot, a la team-mate Luka Modric.

“I’ve been watching Modric every day for three months, I just want to be creative,“ said Bellingham.

Madrid fans have taken to him quickly, singing the chorus of Beatles song “Hey Jude” to him in tribute.

Against Napoli and Girona, with Vinicius’ return to the starting line-up after injury, Bellingham’s role has started to expand with some more defensive duties added -- but it has not diminished his attacking edge.

“Where is Bellingham’s ceiling?” wondered Marca, with Real Madrid fans excited to find out. -AFP