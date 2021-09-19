Ben Yedder penalty earns struggling Monaco draw at Nice

PARIS: Wissam Ben Yedder’s spot-kick secured Monaco a 2-2 draw at Nice in Ligue 1 on Sunday as the hosts rued a late missed penalty from Amine Gouiri.

Aleksandr Golovin steered Monaco ahead before halftime in a game played behind closed doors at the Allianz Riviera after Nice were punished over the crowd trouble in last month's abandoned match with Marseille.

Golovin’s goal was the first Nice had conceded this season after beginning the season with four successive clean sheets.

Andy Delort headed Nice level on 51 minutes with his first goal for the club since signing from Montpellier at the end of August.

Hicham Boudaoui slammed in a cross from fellow Algeria international Delort to give Nice the lead with a quarter-hour to play.

Ben Yedder equalised minutes later after Caio Henrique was clipped by Calvin Stengs in the area, the France forward drilling home the resulting penalty for his first league goal this campaign.

Nice had an immediate chance to regain the lead when Benoit Badiashile handled in the area, but Gouiri sliced his attempt well wide – ripping open his shirt in frustration.

The draw kept Christophe Galtier’s Nice unbeaten and five points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. – AFP