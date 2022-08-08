Benteke departs Premier League for Rooney’s DC United

WASHINGTON: Belgian international striker Christian Benteke, who has spent the past 10 years in the Premier League, joined Wayne Rooney-coached DC United of Major League Soccer on Friday, the club announced.

United obtained the 31-year-old forward on a permanent transfer from Crystal Palace and signed him to a deal through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

“Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” former England and Manchester United star Rooney said.

“His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It’s exciting for the team and myself to get him in and playing. He will make a huge difference.”

United will need all the help it can get with a record of just six wins and three draws for 21 points, the second-worst in the 28-team North American league.

Benteke scored 86 goals in 280 Premier League appearances with Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Palace.

Benteke becomes the sixth player to join United since Rooney was named coach last month. — AFP