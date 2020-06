BERLIN: The German cup final on July 4 in Berlin between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen could be attended by only a few hundred fans if spectators are let in at all.

A spokesman of the city’s interior ministry said on Thursday that coronavirus-related restrictions from June 30 onwards allow gatherings of no more than 1,000 people.

It was up to the German Football Federation as match organizer to ask for permission to allow fans in.

That 1,000 would include teams and coaching staff, media and others, leaving only a few hundred spots for fans in the vast 74,000-seat Olympic Stadium.

In addition, fans would have register upon entering the stadium with social distancing having to be in place there as well.

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller had expressed hope that the match could see the return of fans.

“I am a little optimistic and haven’t given up hope that we will have a few spectators. But that decision is with the politicians,” Voeller said, saying this could be “a signal.”

Munich coach was not so sure, saying: “I don't know if the time has already come to perhaps have fans in Berlin. I can not imagine this.” – dpa