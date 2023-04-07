Bernama to debut in Allianz Media badminton open 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will be making its maiden appearance in the third Allianz Media Badminton Open 2023 team competition which will be held tomorrow.

Allianz Malaysia in a statement today said, this year’s competition will feature 10 teams which include two teams from Allianz Malaysia, compared to last year’s edition while Malaysiakini will be making a comeback in the tournament involving media practitioner teams.

“The other teams in the fray are The Star, New Straits Times, China Press, Kosmo, Astro and Sinar Harian.

“Allianz Malaysia Berhad’s badminton teams held their final training cum sparring session at the Sports Arena Sentosa recently in preparation for the competition,” said Allianz Malaysia.

Allianz Malaysia Berhad chief executive officer Sean Wang said this annual media tournament provides an opportunity for his team to engage with media friends away from work.

“As I always say, work hard, play hard and we look forward to a bigger and better tournament this year,” he added. -Bernama