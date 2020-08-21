Bernat could spoil Bayern’s CL dream two years after Hoeness tirade

MUNICH: Paris Saint-Germain defender Juan Bernat (pix) would have every right to be extra motivated in the Champions League final against his former club Bayern Munich.

Bernat, 27, left Bayern in 2018 after four years with the German champions and a few months later was the target of a infamous outburst from then club president Uli Hoeness.

In a news conference in which Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge bitterly attacked the media for not being fair with the club, Hoeness lashed out at Spaniard Bernat.

The president said that in the Champions League quarter-finals against Sevilla in April 2018, Bernat had played like “shit,” was “solely responsible that we almost went out” and sold on to PSG “because he almost cost us the Champions League.”

“Bayern Munich’s weal and woe does not depend on Juan Bernat,” Hoeness fumed.

The Bayern boss later apologized for his insults while Bernat said: “I was brought up to be polite. And I will be towards Bayern and their fans.”

Honorary president Hoeness is set to attend Sunday’s final at the Estadio da Luz where Bayern seek a sixth title and PSG a first.

Bernat has been a regular starter in Thomas Tuchel’s team all season and in Tuesday’s 3-0 semifinal win against RB Leipzig headed the final goal.

“We deserve to be in the final,” he said afterwards, without knowing the opponent because Bayern qualified a day later.

Another goal on Sunday, possibly a deciding one, would be the ultimate twist in this saga. – dpa