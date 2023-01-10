Bertrand-Enrique miss creating sensational debut

HANGZHOU: National divers Bertrand Rhodict Lises-Enrique Maccartney Harold missed creating a bang in their debut outing for the silver medal in the men’s synchronise 10 metre (m) platform event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games here, tonight.

Bertrand-Enrique were beaten at the last minute by the South Korean pair Yi Jaegyeong-Kim Yeongam and thus had to settle for the bronze in the final which took place at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic Sports Arena.

After holding on the second position throughout the five dives with 317.76 points, a slight mistake in the last dive ruined the dreams of the country’s pair when they only collected a total of 386.07 points to finish third.

Yi-Kim took the silver with a total of 387.78 points.

The host pair of Yang Hao-Lian Junjiee as expected have no problem winning the gold after brilliantly collecting a total of 492.63 points to cheer up the home fans who filled the competition venue.

Bertrand-Enrique’s success however improved Malaysia’s performance in the event after the Jellson Jabillin-Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya pairing finished fifth in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

The country’s best achievement was winning silver through the pair of Bryan Nickson Lomas-Ooi Tze Liang in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China. - Bernama