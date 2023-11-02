Bezecchi smashes lap time in Sepang opening day test run

SEPANG: Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider Marco Bezecchi smashed the lap time record on the first day of the 2023 MotoGP pre-season winter test at the Sepang Circuit, here today.

The 24-year-old Bezecchi completed lap 54 of 55 laps on the Malaysian track with the best time of one minute 58.470 seconds.

Commenting on the session today, the Italian rider described his performance as a good start for the season and was determined to maintain his momentum throughout the season.

“It is nice for my personal presentation, I think it’s always nice to see your name on top, but this is just the first day, so we need to stay calm, stay focused and continue to work because it will be a long season.

“The difference in the bike is not so big but anyway the important point of the riding is I can use the potential of the bike very well, not so different but a little bit better,” he said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Aprilia Racing rider Maverick Vinales settled in second place with a time of 1:58.60s after completing 65 of 67 laps while Ducati Lenovo Team rider Enea Bastianini set the third fastest time, coming home in 1:58.732s on his 42th lap of 54.

The Sepang test will resume tomorrow at 10am and will draw to a close at 6pm, ahead of the final day on Sunday. -Bernama