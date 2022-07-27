Big win against PDRM FC a huge boost for Melaka United

MALACCA: Melaka United players have been asked to continue their excellent performance in future matches after demolishing Penang FC 4-1 in the Super League competition at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong here last night.

Melaka United acting head coach Mohd Asri Ninggal said praise should be given to his players who showed great team spirit when defending and attacking as well as staying focused until the last minute.

“Despite losing in the FA Cup quarter-finals last Saturday and only having a three-day break, tonight the Melaka United players gave everything by playing hard.

“This victory is also a morale booster for us before we play away on July 31 against Sabah who are a tough team to beat at their own fortress, the Likas Stadium,“ he told the post-match press conference.

In last night’s match, the Mousedeer opened scoring as early as the 4th minute through imported player Emmanuel Oti followed by Adriano Narcizo’s goal in the 36th minute before the break.

In the second half, Melaka continued to pile on the misery on the visitors with imported striker Ifedayo Olusegun scoring in the 58th minute and two minutes later Justin Baas made it 4-0 before Penang FC scored their consolation goal through Lucas da Silva in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Penang FC head coach Zainal Abidin Hassan said the result could be said to be their worst since he took over the squad and was unhappy to see his team rather disorganised.

“I don’t want to give excuses but we have to bounce back immediately, what’s more important is that we have to fix our weaknesses and improve our performance in the next match,“ he said.

The victory allowed Melaka United to climb to 6th place in the Super League with 16 points from 12 matches while Penang FC remained at the bottom of the league with seven points. - Bernama