Bigger and better second season of the SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour

PETALING JAYA: The second season of the SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour will commence when the first leg tees-off at the scenic and challenging Templer Park Country Club, May 16-18.

This exciting junior tournament series, undertaken by SRIXON, renowned in the golfing world, and Golf Malaysia, as the tour promoter, will welcome 112 aspiring players aged 10-18 to compete in an ‘Elite’ level environment.

With the full blessing of the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Malaysian Golf Association as well as generous support from Affin Bank, KIA, Dwi Emas International School, F&N and Eureka, participants will lack for nothing as they test the water in the first outing of five on the schedule.

Mr. Takuya Ono, Managing Director Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia Sdn, Bhd., said ahead of the event, “It was very exciting last year when we launched this series and the benchmark we set for ourselves was high. We actually exceeded what we initially set out to achieve and now, as we start the second season, we are aiming even higher and hope to provide greater opportunities and experiences for all who participate in the series. I hope to make announcements in the coming months that will see Order of Merit achievers gain access to play in regional international tournaments and further the ‘Elite’ experience promise we made when we launched this programme.”

Last year’s Order of Merit Champions, Muhammad Ajmal Amin Mohd Farji and Sohniya Chandra Mohan will be in the field looking to defend their titles in the 16-18 category, while both Andrew Yap Young Cheng and Nur Batrisyia Balquis Abdul Ghani will also be there to defend their win in the 13-15 category.

Run-away winner of the boys 10-12 age group, Daichi Hayashi, has moved up a category and will challenge the 13-15 year old’s this year. While in the girls 10-12 category, defending champion Vikasni Laakshithaa Bala Subramaniam will also be in the running to retain her crown.

However, as the field in each category is deep, it would be unwise to forecast a winner, as it all comes down to fitness and form over the duration of the tournaments.

Mr. Andrew Ng, General Manager of Golf Malaysia shared, “This year there are 5 venues, one more than last season. A special stand-alone leg will be held in Miri in June to give East Malaysians a taste of the ‘Elite’ experience the SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour promises. We hope that by bringing the Tour to them, more East Malaysian juniors will join the Order of Merit race next season, as the rewards are so beneficial to their development, and we would like to see these young players earn World Amateur Golf Rankings status.”

In 2022 the Male and Female Winners of the SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour Order of Merit received full access to play in every tournament in 2023 on the PGM Tour, now the Toyota Tour. Three young men competed in the Asian Development Tour’s PKNS Selangor Masters, two boys and two girls earned World Amateur Golf Rankings status, and every participant enjoyed Junior Scoreboard recognition.

In 2023, the Tour is pleased to announce the first of hopefully many rewarding opportunities for participants of the series. The Top-12 performers spread over all age groups in the 1st Leg at Templer Park Country Club, that meet the tournament’s handicap requirements, will be offered places to compete in the SJDTour International Championship that will be played over the Masters Course, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, from June 19-21, 2023. It is both an Individual Stroke Play and a Team Match Play contest, with representatives from Malaysia, Singapore, China and Thailand competing, and SRIXON will underwrite 50% of the expenses for each player.

As a huge bonus, the winner and runner-up in the Girl’s Open Division will be offered places in the Trust Golf-Singapore Ladies Masters (July 2-3, 2023) a China LPGA sanctioned event.

The SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour promised to seek out new opportunities to expand its reach and give more top-quality tournament exposure to juniors who compete in the series and it’s making good on that promise right from the first leg.

2023 SMJDT SCHEDULE

16-18 May 2023: Templer Park Country Club, Selangor

13-15 June 2023: Miri Golf Club, Sarawak (Stand-Alone Event)

4-6 July 2023: Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Selangor

19-21 September 2023: Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, Selangor

GRAND FINAL

24-26 October 2023: Forest City Golf Resort, Johor

For more information or clarification, please contact Mr. Andrew Ng or Mr. Brian Goh – admin@myjdtour.com