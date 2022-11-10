Bin Shen confident Aaron-Wooi Yik can handle presssure better now

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s badminton doubles coach, Tan Bin Shen is confident 2022 world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will be more mature in controlling pressure after their sensational victory at the 2022 World Championships in Japan in August.

Based on discussions with them, Bin Shen said Aaron-Wooi Yik are able to overcome the pressure in the court as many opponents are beginning to notice their prowess and will certainly strategise to defeat the country’s number one pair in any tournament after this.

“I think based on their preparation so far, they know the mindset they need to have when entering the court,“ he told reporters after today’s training session.

At the same time, Bin Shen said Aaron-Wooi Yik will play in the Denmark Open 2022 from Oct 18-23 followed by the French Open 2022 from Oct 25-30 and will most likely not play in the Hylo Open 2022 in Germany, scheduled to take place from Nov 1-6.

He explained that the move of not listing the world’s fourth pair at the Hylo Open was made to help them prepare for the final round of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour in Guangzhou, China from Dec 14 to 18.

On August 28, Aaron-Wooi Yik defeated three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia, 21-19, 21-14, thus ending Malaysia’s 45-year wait to claim its maiden world championship title.

In the meantime, Bin Shen said another national pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are now focusing on regaining momentum ahead of the three tournaments in Europe as they have shown lacklustre performance since winning the German Open 2022 in March.

“I think they have a self-confidence problem, sometimes they put too much pressure on themselves to the extent they wanted to play a better shot but failed... they have to handle all these problems maturely,“ he added.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles coach Hoon Thien How said the participation status of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games champions Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah to the Hylo Open depends on how well they do at the Danish Open and the French Open.

Thien How explained that Pearly-Thinaah can withdraw from the Hylo Open if they are able to collect enough points in the Denmark Open and the French Open to potentially qualify for the BWF World Tour finals.

However, he refused to put too much pressure on both of them since Pearly had just passed the rehabilitation process following a hamstring injury suffered at the Japan Open, early last month.

Pearly-Thinaah is currently ranked 11th in the BWF World Tour rankings. Only the top eight qualify for the finals in Guangzhou. - Bernama