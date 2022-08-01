Birmingham 2022: Weightlifting camp continues to shine as Muhammad Erry bags silver medal

BIRMINGHAM: The national weightlifting camp turned saviour on Day Three of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games when they delivered a silver medal today.

With Malaysia failing to win any of the medals offered in several sports, like cycling and swimming, it was left to lifter Muhammad Erry Hidayat to provide the cheer for the national contingent when he finished second in the men’s 73-kilogramme (kg) category.

It is hoped that weightlifting, which has so far contributed two golds and one silver, will continue to be a gold mine for Malaysia when Mohamad Nasir Roslan competes in the men’s 81kg category on Aug 1.

Malaysia also have a bright chance to add to their medal collection on Day Four as the women’s table tennis team have booked a spot in the final after edging Wales 3-2 in a pulsating semi-final clash today.

The national woman paddlers will take on Singapore in the team final, which is a repeat of their title showdown in the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland, where the Malaysian girls lost 3-0.

Day Four of the Games will also see the national shuttlers taking on England in the badminton mixed team semi-finals on Aug 1 and, if there is one positive, Malaysia have never failed to make the final since the 2006 edition in Melbourne, Australia.

All eyes will also be on vastly-experienced national lawn bowler Siti Zalina Ahmad, who will take on Lucy Beere of Guernsey in the women’s singles semi-finals.

A win over Beere will see Siti Zalina, 43, booking a spot in the final that will be held at 4.30 pm local time (11.30 pm Malaysian time).

Malaysia also have two representatives in the squash quarter-finals, with Rachel Arnold taking on England’s Georgina Kennedy in women’s singles and Ng Eain Yow facing Joel Makin of Wales in men’s singles.

At the culmination of Day Three, Malaysia have amassed two golds, one silver and one bronze.

Australia top the medal standings with a haul of 22 golds, 13 silver and 17 bronzes, followed by England (11-16-7) and New Zealand (10-5-4). — Bernama