Birmingham: M’sia loses to Nigeria in closely-fought men’s team table tennis semis

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles table tennis player Choong Javen’s eagerness to kill off his opponent in the final game of the men’s team quarterfinals proved costly for Malaysia as they ended up losing 3-2 against Nigeria at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games today.

Javen had won the first set 11-7 before Nigerian Quadri Aruna staged a comeback by winning the next three sets 8-11, 5-11, 9-11 and secure Nigeria’s spot in the semifinals at the National Exhibition Centre here.

“Yes, we have already achieved the target (of reaching the quarterfinals) just now but after leading the first set in the final game, I lost my momentum and allowed (my) opponent to come back,” he told Bernama after the match.

The 21-year-old now intends to make up for his mistake by going all out in the men’s singles and men’s doubles.

In today’s quarterfinals, Malaysia started well with Javen and his partner, Wong Qi Shen delivering the first point when they beat Amadi Omeh-Bode Abiodun, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7, before Nigeria the tie with Aruna’s 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 11-5 victory over Leong Chee Feng.

Malaysia then pulled ahead with Qi Shen’s 12-10, 14-12, 11-5 win over Abiodun, only to let Olajide Omotayo make it 2-2 after he beat Chee Feng 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6.

Malaysia’s hope for a medal in table tennis now hinges on the women’s squad as they take on Wales in the semi-finals later today. - Bernama