CARDIFF City produced one of their best performances of the season to secure a vital Premier League victory thanks to Bobby Reid’s double on an emotional night in the Welsh capital.

This was the first opportunity for Bluebirds fans to pay a full tribute to striker Emiliano Sala, who went missing after the plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared near Guernsey 12 days ago.

Amid touching scenes, Cardiff excelled on the pitch, racing into an early lead when Reid coolly dispatched a penalty after Steve Cook inexplicably handled.

Birthday boy Reid scored again after just 15 seconds of the second half when he raced clear and slotted home, ensuring a morale-boosting win for the wounded Bluebirds.

It was Cardiff’s first win in five league games and moves them two points from safety in 18th position, while Bournemouth stay in 10th.

“I’m proud of the team, it was a great performance from the boys,” Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls told the theSun yesterday (Feb 2).

Ralls, who played the full 90 minutes of the match, was influential both in attack and defence, controlling the centre of the pitch alongside Aron Gunnarsson.

“We had to dig in at times, but Bobby (Reid) got his two goals and it’s a great win for us against a good side.”

Reid, who has now netted four League goals this season, scored at the beginning of each half. His first, a penalty given with only five minutes played, was taken confidently as the former Bristol City player celebrated his 26th birthday in style.

His second came with less than 20 seconds of the second half gone. Gunnarsson’s long ball found the forward, who took the ball around the advancing Bournemouth goalkeeper and coolly put it away.

“Bobby will be happy with that, especially on his birthday. He’s been sharp in training, and he’s looking in-form. He took the penalty confidently and his second goal very well,” Ralls said.

“They were both big goals for us and it’s a huge three points for the team. I think against Arsenal we deserved more, and it was great for the effort to pay off against Bournemouth.”

Yesterday’s win gave the Bluebirds the bounce back they deserved after a terrific performance earlier in the week against Arsenal.

At Cardiff City Stadium, once having taken the lead City didn’t seem likely to lose it, other than when keeper Neil Etheridge was forced to pull off a stunning aerial save with half an hour played.

Looking ahead, Cardiff City will be playing Southampton away from home this Saturday (11pm Malaysian time). The Saints sit above the Bluebirds on the Premier League table by only two points, and Neil Warnock’s men will be looking for a result similar to when they hosted the club in December, having won 1-0.

Ralls reflected on the upcoming match with Cardiff’s recent form in mind, stating: “I think we need to approach Southampton in the same way that we did today. Our performances have been good, we’ve just got to go into it with belief on the back of a great win, we need to go up there with no fear and get a result.”